[Interactive] 7.1% of US adults identify as LGBT



The proportion of US adults identifying as LGBT has increased to a high of 7.1 percent, double the figure from 2012 when Gallup first started measuring it, reflecting a generational shift, the polling firm said.

Gallup asks Americans whether they personally identified as straight, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or something other than heterosexual, as part of the demographic information it collects on all its phone surveys.

Respondents can also volunteer any other orientation or gender identity.



Among 12,000 people surveyed in the 2021 data, 86.3 percent said they were straight or heterosexual, while 6.6 percent did not offer an answer.

Overall, 20.8 percent or 1 in 5 Generation Z Americans who have reached adulthood - those born between 1997 and 2003 - identified

as LGBT. (AFP)