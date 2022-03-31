‘Errand’ apps, fledgling business born out of pandemic

When 34-year-old Lee Min-ho tested positive for COVID-19, the most immediate concern for his young family was getting food and supplies. Instead of calling up his parents, Lee opted to use what is called an “errand app” on his phone.



“I just needed a few items from the local store, and I didn’t want to bother other people. So I requested (an errand runner) to pick up the groceries and leave them at my doorstep,” he said.



In the era of social distancing, mobile applications that take care of everyday chores is a rapidly growing industry in Korea. The so-called errand apps, operated mostly by start-up companies, have registered record numbers in sales in the past two years of the coronavirus pandemic.



The annual revenue for “Anyman” jumped from 1.4 billion won ($1.16 million) to 2.4 billion in 2020 and 2.6 billion last year. “Hae-ju-sae-yo (Please Help)” currently has 250,000 monthly users and was downloaded 650,000 times, and said its March revenue has doubled compared to February.



These mobile applications are diminutive in size compared to food delivery app behemoths like Baemin, Yogiyo and Coupang Eats, but what sets them apart is their range of services.





A pandemic-friendly business





Their services range from food delivery to grocery shopping, cleaning homes, house chores, installment and/or assembly of household appliances, childcare, senior care, tutoring, pest/rodent control, and even “proxy services,” which means carrying out specific roles designated by the client. One such case recently covered by local media was a 47-year-old man living alone requesting for a person to accompany him to the hospital for his endoscopy.





A screengrab of mobile application “Hae-ju-sae-yo (Please Help)”





Many of these errand apps existed before the pandemic, but the mandatory quarantine programs for COVID-19 containment have reshaped how people utilize these apps.



As of now, these services are a go-to solution for COVID-19 patients who are not allowed to step outside their place of quarantine.



Medicine delivery accounts for 30 percent of the services provided by Hae-ju-sae-yo, 60 percent of which were requests to deliver at-home testing kits for the COVID-19. Cho Hyeon-yeong, the CEO of Hae-ju-sae-yo, said that “standing in line for COVID testing booths” and “picking up medicine from hospital after remote checkup” are new forms of service that were created during the pandemic.



Those wishing to use the app can install it on their phones, and click on the “helpers” closest to their location. Upon clicking request, one can check the helpers’ field of expertise and input the type of service one wishes to request, location, form of payment, requested time for service, and the service fee.



Most are part-time helpers. Students, housewives and even some office workers – who make up 6 percent for Hae-ju-sae-yo -- registered on the application to earn some money on the side. The company said the highest-earning helper makes 6 million won a month.





A worker at a Gwangju child care center hands a set of COVID-19 at-home testing kits to a child on March 2. (Yonhap)

People line up at makeshift COVID-19 testing booths near Seoul Station on Thursday. (Yonhap)