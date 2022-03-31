’Crash Landing on You’ couple Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin wed in private ceremony

Wedding photo of Hyun Bin (left) and Son Ye-jin (MSTeam Entertainment)



Top actors Hyun Bin, 39, and Son Ye-jin, 40, were married in a private ceremony Thursday afternoon.



The couple’s parents, relatives and friends attended the ceremony at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul in Gwangjin-gu, eastern Seoul, that was held under tight security.



“Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are holding their wedding ceremony, taking their first step as a married couple,” Son’s agency MSTeam Entertainment said in a press statement Thursday afternoon.



“Considering the situation with COVID-19, it was decided that the ceremony would be held in private. We ask for your generous understanding. We are sharing the news with the actors’ wedding photos instead.”



The wedding was a star-studded event with actors Ha Ji-won, Hwang Jung-min, Han Jae-seok and Gong Yoo among the guests.



Actor Jang Dong-gun, a longtime friend of Hyun, delivered a congratulatory speech and singers Gummy, Kim Bum-soo and Paul Kim performed for the newlyweds.



The co-stars of the film “The Negotiation” (2018) and tvN’s hit rom-com series “Crash Landing on You” (2019) confirmed their relationship at the start of 2021.



In February, the couple announced that the two would be tying the knot in March after a two-year relationship.



Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin star in the 2019 tvN drama “Crash Landing on You.” (tvN)