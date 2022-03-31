[Well-curated weekend] Feast for your eyes: Adults-only comics store, multimedia BTS show and cherry blossoms

Visitors select books to read at Graphic in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, on March 29. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Koreans today enjoy digital comics via computers and smartphones, but if you miss printed comic books and the joy of turning the pages, consider visiting Graphic this weekend.



Within a 20-minute walk from Itaewon Station Exit 2 or Station Exit 1 on Subway Line No. 6, Graphic offers a quiet, cozy place for comic book fans.





The three-story building is filled with graphic novels, comic books and art books in both Korean and English.



With tables and chairs of different sizes and styles, the visitors can feel that they’ve come to either a library or cafe when walking through different areas of Graphic.





Ample seating is available at Graphic. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

After paying the admission fee of 15,000 won, people can enjoy all genres of comics -- ranging from crime thrillers to food and fashion -- and drinks.



There are extra charges for alcoholic beverages, which are available on the third floor.





Marvel and DC comic books are on display on the first floor of Graphic in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

If you are interested in purchasing a book, you can simply scan the QR code on the book’s cover and pick up a new copy at the entrance. Do not forget to use the 10,000-won points when buying your books, which are given after paying the admission fee.



Graphic only welcomes visitors 15 and older and is open from from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.



Multimedia BTS show at Everland



BTS’ multimedia show “Over the Universe” at Everland Theme Park (Samsung C&T)

If you’re a BTS fan or a theme park goer, you will want to visit Everland Theme Park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, which is screening a multimedia show starring the K-pop superstar group BTS every night.



“Over the Universe” features a music video that was edited with the seven-member act’s seven songs, including “Butter,” “Permission to Dance,” “Dope,” “DNA,” “Spring Day” and “Make it Right.” The finale is the music video of “Dynamite,” which was filmed at Everland, with about 5,000 fireworks filling the night sky.





The performance is screened on a large LED screen measuring 24 meters in width and 11 meters in height. There are also a variety of special effects including searchlights, lasers and fireworks, creating a concert-like atmosphere.





The 15-minute show is the world’s one and only multimedia show featuring BTS.





“Over the Universe” is screened about an hour before park closing at the Four Seasons Garden Stage until Aug. 28. Closing hours may vary by season and it will close at 9 p.m. this weekend.



