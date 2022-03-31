 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Posco International acquires Australian energy firm Senex

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Mar 31, 2022 - 17:14       Updated : Mar 31, 2022 - 17:14
Senex Energy officials work at its gas field in Australia. (Posco International)
Senex Energy officials work at its gas field in Australia. (Posco International)

South Korean trading firm Posco International said Thursday that it has completed an acquisition of Australian energy company Senex Energy, as part of its effort to put more focus in eco-friendly energy businesses. 

The Korean firm clinched a deal in December last year with Senex Energy to own 50.1 percent of shares of the Australian company at 405 billion won ($334 million). It took three months to receive authorities’ approval.

The latest acquisition marks the company’s first global deal after its parent company launched holding company Posco Holdings in March, to focus on charting out future business, research and investment. 

The company said its buying out of Senex Energy will enhance corporate value and contribute to the country’s energy security, amid continued global supply chain issues and oil price hikes. 

Senex Energy is Australia’s fifth-largest petroleum gas company which operates three gas fields in Queensland. It sells petroleum gas to LNG liquefaction plants and gas power plants. In 2021, the firm recorded annual sales of 1.16 million Australian dollars ($868,300), with an operating profit of AU$250,000. 

“Acquiring Senex Energy will, in the short term, allow us to secure additional reserves of natural gas, and in the long term, give us a foothold to step further to achieve the company goal of energy transition and carbon neutrality,” said Posco International CEO Joo Si-bi. 

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114