 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

Bank mortgage rates hit 9-yr high in Feb. amid central bank's hikes

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 31, 2022 - 14:16       Updated : Mar 31, 2022 - 14:22
A pedestrian passes by a local bank in Seoul advertising its loan product, in this photo taken on Feb. 11. (Yonhap)
A pedestrian passes by a local bank in Seoul advertising its loan product, in this photo taken on Feb. 11. (Yonhap)

Rates on mortgage loans extended by South Korean banks rose to the highest level in about nine years in February in line with interest rate hikes by the central bank, data showed Thursday.

Banks' mortgage loan rate stood at 3.88 percent per year on average in February, up 0.03 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

This marked the highest since March 2013, when the home-back loan rate rose to as high as 3.97 percent.

Mortgage rates have been on the rise as the BOK has raised its key interest rate three times since August last year to the pre-pandemic level of 1.25 percent.

Those rate hikes were aimed at taming inflation and normalizing its long loose monetary policy, which has been in place to cushion the fallout from the pandemic.

The central bank has hinted at further rate increases in the months to come.

Banks' unsecured loan rate also inched up 0.05 percentage point to 5.33 percent in February, the highest since August 2014, the data showed.

Rising borrowing costs have spawned worries that they could deepen the burden on households who have taken out loans to tide over the pandemic and bought houses amid soaring home prices. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114