National

Transition team strongly denounces appointment of Moon brother's friend as DSME CEO

By Kim Young-won
Published : Mar 31, 2022 - 13:45       Updated : Mar 31, 2022 - 13:45
Won Il-hee, chief deputy spokesperson of the presidential transition committee, speaks at a press briefing in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team said Thursday it will ask the state auditor to look into the recent appointment of a friend of President Moon Jae-in's brother as CEO of a local shipbuilder under government control.

Transition committee deputy spokesperson Won Il-hee made the remark after Park Doo-sun was named CEO of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) earlier this week, denouncing the appointment as "irrational" and "shameless."

"Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) pushed ahead with the unreasonable measure of electing new CEO Park Doo-sun who is known as a college alumnus of the younger brother of President Moon Jae-in," the spokesperson said.

"Even though it superficially went through the procedure of board approval of a private firm, it is an irrational and shameless move that raises reasonable suspicion that there is actually a separate person who made the appointment," he said.

DSME is considered a quasi-public firm based on its ownership structure. The shipbuilder's largest shareholder is the Korea Development Bank (KDB) that is run by the government.

Won said Park's appointment can be considered "abuse of power" by the outgoing government and that the transition team will request an investigation into the case.

"Beyond common sense and custom, it is highly likely that the appointment is a case of abusing power and ignoring the guidelines from the watchdog Financial Services Commission," Won said. "We will request the Board of Audit and Inspection to review the case and find out whether it is a subject for investigation." (Yonhap)



By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
