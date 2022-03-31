Korea Shipbuilding bags W589.5b order for 4 container ships

This photo shows a 11,700 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container carrier built by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (Yonhap)

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Thursday it has won a 589.5 billion-won ($487 million) order to build four container carriers.

Under the deal with a Liberian shipper, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a KSOE affiliate, will build those vessels and deliver them by the second half of 2024.

KSOE did not disclose the size of those container vessels.

KSOE has bagged orders to construct 68 ships worth $7 billion so far this year, or 40 percent of its $17.44 billion yearly target.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings has KSOE as a subholding company under its wing. KSOE has three shipbuilding affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries. (Yonhap)