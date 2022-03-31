Volkswagen to launch 22 new, upgraded models in S. Korea this year

Volkswagen Group Korea said Thursday it will launch a total of 22 new and upgraded models under its four brands this year to boost sales amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.

The 22 models include the Volkswagen ID.4 all-electric SUV, the Audi A3 compact and Q4 e-tron, and several new Bentley and Lamborghini models, the German carmaker said.

Audi Volkswagen Group Korea has changed its name to Volkswagen Group Korea (VWGK) in line with its parent Volkswagen Group's global efforts to turn itself from a classic car manufacturer into a software-driven technology company.

"In tandem with the Group's strategy, we will focus on introducing various new and attractive models, maximizing the synergy between the Group and its brands to offer a higher level of experience for our customers and laying the foundation for sustainable growth," VWGK Group Managing Director Till Scheer said in a statement.

In 2021, the German company sold 40,838 vehicles in Korea under the four brands, down 6.6 percent from 43,727 units a year earlier. (Yonhap)