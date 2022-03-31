[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Hot Blooded



(Korea)



Opened March 23



Crime, Action



Directed by Cheon Myoung-kwan



In 1993 in Kuam, a small port town outside Busan, third-rate gangster Hee-su acts as a hotel manager under Don Son (Kim Kap-soo). One day, Yong-kang (Choi Mu-sung), who fled the country suspected of murder, returns home and begins causing trouble. Hee-su finds out that the trouble was caused by the drugs that Yong-kang has been smuggling.



Moonfall



(US)



Opened March 16



Science-fiction



Directed by Roland Emmerich



A mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. The world is in chaos due to all unimaginable disasters. There are only 30 days left until the collision with the moon. NASA executive Jo Fowler (Halle Berry), former astronaut Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson) and conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley) board a spacecraft to find a way to stop the moon.



Spencer



(UK)



Opened March 16



Drama



Directed by Pablo Larrain



During her Christmas vacation with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana Spencer (Kristen Stewart) experiences an existential crisis. She finally makes the decision to end her decadelong marriage to Prince Charles (Jack Farthing).

