[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Blossom Picnic at E-World
The Blossom Picnic is scheduled to kick off on March 19 and run through April 3 at E-World in Daegu.
Visitors can catch the earliest-blooming cherry blossoms at the venue and it is one of the best spots to see the pink and white blooms at night.
The areas around the 83 Tower, a famous Daegu landmark, are divided into zones with unique themes -- healing zone, camping zone and picnic zone -- allowing visitors to enjoy spring in a variety of settings.
Red double-decker buses and a merry-go-round are popular spots to take Instagram photos as well.
Admission costs 15,000 won, 16,000 won and 26,000 won for children, teenagers and adults, respectively.
More information can be found at www.eworld.kr
Sonata of Light
The Sonata of Light, a special 3D nighttime light show is taking place at Oak Valley in Wonju, Gangwon Province.
With 3D mapping software, the promenade and golf course of the resort become the stages for a 3D light show at night, creating a romantic, fairytale-like atmosphere.
The event offers an opportunity for visitors to enjoy the show while on a leisurely 40-minute stroll on the walking trail.
The show runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and tickets are 20,000 won for adults and 15,000 won for children. Tickets can be reserved on local e-commerce platforms Naver Booking and Tmon.
More information can be found at www.oakvalley.co.kr
Busan Lotus Lantern Festival
The Busan Lotus Lantern Festival will be held at Songsanghyeon Plaza and Busan Citizen’s Park in Busan from April 22 to May 8.
Sponsored by the Busan Buddhism Association, the annual festival offers visitors with an opportunity to experience Buddhist culture through the many activities and hands-on experiences, including a lotus lantern-making program, temple food meals, or gongyang, and more.
In celebration of Buddha’s birthday, various types of lotus lanterns are on display.
The main highlights of the festival are the Grand Buddhist Ceremony and the Lotus Lantern Parade that usually draw many spectators regardless of their religious beliefs.
More information can be found at www.bba48.or.kr
Taean World Tulip Flower Festival
The World Tulip Flower Festival is scheduled to run from April 9 to May 9 at Korea Flower Park in Taean, South Chungcheong Province.
Some 200 types of flowers, including flamingo, lambada, red proud tulip and more, will be on full display.
Hands-on experience programs will not be offered at this year’s event to prevent any spread of COVID-19.
The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and tickets are 12,000 won for adults and 9,000 won for children.
More information can be found at www.koreaflowerpark.com
Everland Tulip Garden
The Tulip Garden, which opened March 18, is scheduled to run through April 24 at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.
South Korea’s largest theme park hosts the event each year to mark the beginning of spring with splendid tulips.
The festival provides various tulip-themed programs, including media displays, garden collaborations, virtual tulip fields from the Netherlands and more.
After paying the admission fees, which cost 47,000 won for teens, 56,000 won for adults and 44,000 won for senior citizens, visitors can enjoy the tulip garden and other amusement facilities at the theme park.
Updated information can be found at www.everland.com
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)