 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Sports

Ex-MLB stars to visit Seoul for home run derby in Sept.

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 31, 2022 - 09:28       Updated : Mar 31, 2022 - 09:29
This image captured from Major League Baseball's official Twitter page on Thursday, shows participants of the upcoming Home Derby X, a global competition with a stop in Seoul on Sept. 17, 2022. Clockwise from the top: former New York Yankees outfielder Nick Swisher, ex-Chicago Cubs catcher Geovany Soto, former Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez and ex-Boston Red Sox outfielder Jonny Gomes. (Major League Baseball's official Twitter page)
This image captured from Major League Baseball's official Twitter page on Thursday, shows participants of the upcoming Home Derby X, a global competition with a stop in Seoul on Sept. 17, 2022. Clockwise from the top: former New York Yankees outfielder Nick Swisher, ex-Chicago Cubs catcher Geovany Soto, former Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez and ex-Boston Red Sox outfielder Jonny Gomes. (Major League Baseball's official Twitter page)

Former major league stars will visit Seoul in September for a global home run derby competition.

Major League Baseball (MLB) announced Wednesday (US time) that its new bracket-style competition, called "Home Run Derby X," will make a stop in the South Korean capital on Sept. 17.

London will host the event on July 9, and Mexico City will also get its look at former big league sluggers on Oct. 15.

The MLB said the competition will feature four teams representing the Boston Red Sox, the New York Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs.

The venue for the Seoul event hasn't been determined yet.

Each team will have a former big leaguer (Legend), a softball or women's baseball star (Superstar), a player from the region's local development system (Rookie) and an influential content creator (Wild Card).

MLB unveiled the list of Legends for each team: Jonny Gomes for the Red Sox, Geovany Soto for the Cubs, Adrian Gonzalez for the Dodgers and Nick Swisher for the Yankees.

The four combined for 832 career big league home runs, led by Gonzalez's 317. The two-time Silver Slugger Award winner had nine 20-homer seasons, including a career-high 40 in 2009.

Swisher had 245 dingers and nine consecutive 20-homer seasons, beginning in 2005.

In the contest, hitters will swing at 25 pitches and take up to 10 pitches. They will get one point for every home run and also earn points by hitting targets -- two of them set up 160 feet from home plate and another two beyond the outfield fence.

The opposition will have players in the outfield, and a catch of any ball that fails to clear the fence is worth a point. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114