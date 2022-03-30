[Feature] Commuters, truck drivers take the brunt of expensive oil

Gasoline and diesel prices, in red plates, respectively, are displayed at a local gas station in Seoul on March 9, 2022. (Yonhap)





Lee, a 41-year-old math teacher at a public high school in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, has been commuting by bike since last week after retail oil prices slid over the 2,000-won mark.



From his home in Mohyeon-eup of Cheoin-gu to Pogok-eup, where the school is located, it takes about 10 minutes by car, but 30 minutes by bike. Instead of spending more time in bed, he chose to save money on gas by waking up early.



“I used to pay 200,000 won per month for fuel, which went up to almost 300,000 won recently. With the cold weather almost over, I decided to pedal to work, not only to reduce fuel costs, but also to exercise,” he said.



Lee is among a growing number of Koreans who have switched to biking for daily commute amid a continued rise in retail fuel prices.





A screenshot of Lee’s Instagram post, showing pictures of riding a bike to work. (Courtesy of Lee)