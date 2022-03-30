Hyundai E&C start sales of Hillstate apartment in Geomdan

An image of Hyundai E&C‘s Hillstate apartment complex in Geomdan New Town, Incheon (Hyundai Engineering & Construction)
Hyundai Engineering & Construction, the construction arm of Hyundai Motor Group, said on March 22 that it started sales of its new Hillstate apartment complex in Geomdan New Town, Incheon. The apartment complex comprises 13 buildings and a total 1,535 units that range in size from 74 to 125 square meters.
Since the Hillstate complex was partially built as public housing, it is subject to a price cap that is expected to push down sales prices compared to average market prices. Notably, apartment units larger than 85 square meters will be available even to those who own a single home, not just to those who are not homeowners.
In the Brand Reputation Index survey overseen by Korea Media Marketing Group, Hillstate ranked first for 35 consecutive months from April 2019 through February.
The company has emphasized the area’s convenient transportation. The new complex will be located near a station on Incheon Subway Line No. 1. From the transfer hub Gyeyang Station, commuters can reach Gimpo International Airport station in 10 minutes or Seoul Station in 30 minutes. A GTX-D express train line is also underway to facilitate trips to Seoul.
Residents can take advantage of a major commercial district within 500 meters of the apartment, as well as the cultural and commercial complex that surrounds the central lake park. Other amenities include a kindergarten, elementary, middle and high school all within 700 meters, as well as nearby mountains and parks.
Half of the supply will go to residents who have been domiciled in Incheon for at least two years, with the rest for inhabitants of the larger Seoul metropolitan area.
By Ahn Ju-hee (dianahn@heraldcorp.com
)