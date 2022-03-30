Rush of K-pop comebacks to fill in April music craze

As the cherry blossom season is a time of new beginnings, a handful of K-pop acts are vying to control domestic and international music charts with new releases. From heavyweights to up-and-coming bands, many artists are gearing up for a spin next month.



Following is a list of musicians ready to showcase their new songs and meet fans at concerts.





Teaser image for Suho’s second solo album, “Grey Suit” (S.M. Entertainment)

1. Exo’s Suho - April 4



Suho of boy band Exo will come out with his second solo album, “Grey Suit,” Monday evening. The singer will be returning with a six-song package of his self-written and composed music.



Time is the main theme that takes center stage in the new album, with its titular main track. His new song talks about how one’s emotions become colorful after coming out of the gray stages of life and meeting one’s lover again.



“Morning Star,” “Hurdle,” “Decanting,” “Bear Hug” and “Moment” round out the album.





Teaser image for Kwon Eun-bi‘s second EP, “Color” (Woollim Entertainment)

2. Kwon Eun-bi - April 4



After taking her first step as a musician in August last year through EP “Open,” Kwon Eun-bi, of the now-disbanded IZ*ONE, is returning with her second EP, “Color,” on Monday. As the title suggests, the soloist aims to show a wide range in her musical personality and abilities that she has never shown before.



Leading the album is “Glitch,” a song that casts doubt on the answer that stems from a well-organized system. “The Colors of Light,” “Magnetic,” “Colors,” “Our pace” and “Off” make up the five-track package.



Teaser image for Big Bang’s new song, “Still Life” (YG Entertainment)

3. Big Bang - April 5



Come April, K-pop sensation Big Bang is ready to bloom in the spring season with its new song, “Still Life,” to be released Tuesday evening. The words to the track express what the bandmates have gone through and express their sincere messages.



This marks a big comeback for the quartet after more than four years. The group -- then with five -- last brought their studio sound to the masses in March 2018 in “Flower Road,” and met fans in person when they marked their 10th anniversary with a farewell concert.



Teaser image for Ive’s second single, “Love Dive” (Starship Entertainment)

4. Ive - April 5



Rookie girl group Ive is ready to solidify its presence in the music scene as part of the fourth generation of K-pop by putting out its second single, “Love Dive,” Tuesday. This marks a return for the band about four months after debut single “Eleven,” which released in December.



The sextet’s “Love Dive” talks about having the courage to dive into love. The band’s edgy, fancy and stylish fashion is the single’s main concept, and the group plans to showcase a performance that resembles a runway stage.



Poster image for Monsta X’s new album, “Shape of Love” (Starship Entertainment)

5. Monsta X - April 11



Boy band Monsta X is coming for the throne nearly five months since they released the group’s 10th EP, “No Limit,” in November. Titled “Shape of Love,” the album will be brimming with four different concepts -- love, originality, vibe and everything -- and will be unveiled on April 11.



Although not much has been announced about Monsta X’s album, Minhyuk dropped a spoiler during a special episode of his “Vogueshipshow.” He said that the album “will be a bop” and hinted that the band’s upcoming song is “not boisterous, but it isn’t weak, either,” triggering curiosity about how the band will step away from its frenzied beats.



Teaser image for Onew’s second EP, “Dice” (S.M. Entertainment)

6. SHINee’s Onew - April 11



Onew of boy band SHINee is also hopping on the April music craze by making his long-awaited solo comeback on April 11. The main vocalist-turned-soloist will be dropping his second EP, “Dice,” and the album will consist of six different songs.



This marks Onew’s return as a soloist nearly three years after he last released his first solo album, “Voice,” in December 2018. He has since expanded his solo career through participating in S.M. Entertainment’s digital music project “SM Station” and musicals.



Teaser image for EPEX’s third EP, “Prelude of Anxiety Chapter 1. 21st Century Boys” (C9 Entertainment)