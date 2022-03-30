 Back To Top
Business

Hanmi Global wins plant operation deal from SK Nexilis

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Mar 30, 2022 - 14:48

South Korean construction management firm Hanmi Global said Wednesday that it has won an order from SK Nexilis to manage the copper foil making unit of SKC Group’s new plant in Poland that has an annual production capacity of 50,000 tons. 

Located in an industrial complex in Stalowa Wola, southeastern Poland, the plant will start mass production of copper foils – a key material for anode of electric vehicle batteries – from as early as 2014. 

Under the deal, Hanmi Global will manage all of the processes of plant operation, including contracts, production process, construction, product quality, production costs and trial operation. 

Hanmi Global has more than 20 years of technical expertise and experience in the field of overseas project management. Earlier this month, the firm set up a Poland office in Rzeszow, its second branch in East Europe, as part of its effort to effectively penetrate the European market.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
