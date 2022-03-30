 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Glovis introduces firefighting system for vehicles onboard cargo ships

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Mar 30, 2022 - 14:44       Updated : Mar 30, 2022 - 14:44
Hyundai Glovis officials demonstrate putting a fire cover on a vehicle to prevent risk of fire. (Hyundai Glovis)
Hyundai Glovis officials demonstrate putting a fire cover on a vehicle to prevent risk of fire. (Hyundai Glovis)

Hyundai Glovis, a logistics arm of Hyundai Motor Group, said Wednesday that it has established a firefighting plan for vehicles that are transported on cargo ships, a customized system to prevent risk of fire caught on electric vehicles on board a vessel.

According to the company, it will place special equipment such as fire cover and water mist nozzle at all of its car-carrying ships.

By putting this specially-coated cloth on a vehicle caught fire, the flow of oxygen will instantly stop and extinguish the fire without emitting heat or smoke. This cloth was first invented in Norway in 2014 and has been widely used across industries as well as by fire departments. 

The company said it will prepare different sizes of fire covers to fit even large-sized vehicles such as SUVs.

Moreover, Hyundai Glovis will load EVs on the lower deck inside a car carrier, considering its heavier weight compared to other models, to increase the safety of the vessel during operation.

The firm said that it has also installed surveillance cameras and heat and smoke detectors on all floors inside the car carrier to check the condition of vehicles and recognize the risk of fire in early stages. 

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
