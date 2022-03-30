 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Regulator OKs SK hynix's acquisition of Key Foundry

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 30, 2022 - 10:36       Updated : Mar 30, 2022 - 10:37
This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2020, shows the corporate logo of South Korean chipmaker SK hynix Inc. at its plant in Icheon, south of Seoul. (Yonhap)
This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2020, shows the corporate logo of South Korean chipmaker SK hynix Inc. at its plant in Icheon, south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korea's antitrust regulator said Wednesday it has decided to approve the deal by the country's major chipmaker SK hynix Inc. to buy a local foundry firm, Key Foundry.

In October, SK hynix said it inked a deal to acquire a 100 percent stake in the 8-inch wafer foundry manufacturer for 575.8 billion won ($474.85 million) in a move to boost its presence in the non-memory sector.

The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said it has approved the deal, as the takeover is not expected to hamper competition in the market.

Key Foundry makes chips for power management, display drivers and microcontroller unit semiconductors.

SK hynix runs a foundry business through its affiliate SK hynix system IC, which has a similar production capacity to that of Key Foundry.

If combined, their market share in the overlapped business field would come to around 5 percent of the domestic market and about 1 percent in the global market, making the acquisition unlikely to cause concerns over the possible undermining of market competition, the FTC said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114