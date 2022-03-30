Ahn withdraws from consideration for prime minister

In this file photo, Ahn Cheol-soo, chairman of the presidential transition committee, reacts to reporters outside its office building in Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)

Transition Committee Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo has withdrawn from consideration for prime minister in the incoming government, political sources said Wednesday.

Ahn has been considered a top candidate for the No. 2 political office after he dropped out of the presidential race to support the campaign of now President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol.

On Tuesday, he met with Yoon and expressed his intent not to serve as prime minister, saying he would like to focus on the transition team, according to the sources.

Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye confirmed Wednesday that Yoon and Ahn held talks Tuesday but deferred the details to the chairman, who is scheduled to hold a press conference later in the day.

Ahn is widely expected to run for chairman of Yoon's main opposition People Power Party and use that as a stepping stone for another presidential bid in 2027. He currently serves as chairman of the minor opposition People's Party.

Yoon has begun reviewing candidates for prime minister and is expected to announce his pick as early as early next week.

Given Yoon's emphasis on rescuing small businesses from the COVID-19 crisis, one of the strongest contenders for the job is thought to be former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

Han is a trade expert and a former ambassador to the United States.

Considering Yoon's emphasis on promoting national unity, some of the strongest contenders are former Democratic Party leader Kim Han-gil and former Vice Assembly Speaker Park Joo-sun. (Yonhap)