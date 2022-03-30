 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

Asset managers' net up 67.1% on increased commission revenue

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 30, 2022 - 09:46       Updated : Mar 30, 2022 - 09:55
South Korea`s financial district of Yeouido, western Seoul (Yonhap)
South Korea`s financial district of Yeouido, western Seoul (Yonhap)

Asset management firms in South Korea saw their 2021 combined net earnings jump 67.1 percent from a year earlier thanks to a rise in commission revenue, data showed Wednesday.

The combined net income of 348 firms came to 2.16 trillion won ($2.01 billion) last year compared with 1.3 trillion won a year earlier, according to the preliminary data compiled by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

The rise came mostly from an increase in commission revenue from their fund management and investment counseling, which expanded 38.3 percent, or 1.23 trillion won on-year to 4.45 trillion won, the data showed.

Of the asset managing firms, 310 companies posted a profit, while 38 others logged a loss last year.

Their return on equity, a major gauge of profitability, rose 5 percentage points on-year to 20.2 percent.

As of end-2021, their combined assets had amounted to 1,322.2 trillion won, up 10.4 percent from 1,197.8 trillion won tallied a year earlier, the data showed. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114