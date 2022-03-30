Seoul stocks open higher on US gains

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean shares opened higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had increased 13.99 points, or 0.51 percent, to reach 2,755.06 as of 9:17 a.m.

Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 1.84 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.97 percent, as investors pulled hopes of easing geopolitical tensions amid the Ukraine-Russia peace talks.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics went up 0.28 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK Hynix gained 1.25 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver added 1.5 percent, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor grew 3.4 percent. Bio heavyweight Samsung Biologics climbed 0.48 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,212.4 won against the US dollar, up 7.4 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)