[Graphic News] Biden’s approval rating tumbles over Russia and inflation fears: poll

US President Joe Biden’s approval rating has fallen to the lowest levels of his presidency over concern for his handling of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and rising inflation, an NBC poll found.
Just 40 percent of those who responded to the survey said they approved of Biden’s job performance overall, the poll results show. His job approval rating has gradually fallen since April 2021 when 53 percent of Americans said they approved of his performance.
The number of those who said that they disapprove of Biden’s job performance was 55 percent, a figure that has been relatively unchanged since October.
The poll was conducted between March 18-22. (UPI)
By Nam Kyung-don
)