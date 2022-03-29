Yoon reaches out to business leaders over labor unions

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol. (Yoon’s transition committee)
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is set to meet soon with the country’s largest group of trading companies, his transition team said Tuesday, in a move largely seen as stepping up efforts to rebuild ties with big businesses and win support for his economic plan to see private sector-led growth
The meeting follows Yoon’s gathering last week with chiefs of Korea’s six major business groups such as the Federation of Korean Industries. It highlights Yoon’s push to reverse pro-labor policies set by the current Moon Jae-in government, whose term ends on May 9.
But the pro-business outreach, which has taken place whenever conservative presidents take over from a liberal predecessor, could be an uphill battle for Yoon. Any change the president-elect wants would have to go through the National Assembly, where President Moon’s liberal Democratic Party of Korea holds majority control.
The incumbent ruling party is against amending contentious laws such as limits on workweek hours and on holding senior executives more accountable for safety breaches at workplaces like construction sites.
Yoon has openly said the law on working hours, which brought down the cap from 68 to 52 hours per week, needs some change, though he dismissed the idea of scrapping it altogether.
“How about working 120 hours a week and take some time off later?” Yoon once said during his campaign before the election.
The other law that could hold senior management heavily responsible for damages subcontracted workers face as a result of safety breaches at workplaces is another legislation Yoon has said needs to be rewritten. Yoon has said this is because the rule “could discourage business leaders” and dissuade them from running their operations.
Yoon, who has described the grounds for punishment written in the law as “ambiguous,” said that he will address problems if there is anything that could threaten business activity. He said in response to an open suggestion by business leaders at last week’s gathering that the rule should be amended.
Experts said Yoon should be flexible in negotiating the rule change because a prolonged fight over the laws could leave his new government without the momentum to enact a shift in economic policy.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)