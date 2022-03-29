Han Sung Motor launches 11th Dream Gream scholarship project

Han Sung Motor holds launching ceremony of 11th Dream Gream scholarship project virtually in Zepeto. (Han Sung Motor)
Han Sung Motor, the official Mercedes-Benz dealer, announced Tuesday the launch of its 11th Dream Gream scholarship program for artistically gifted students through the metaverse platform Zepeto.
The Dream Gream scholarship program supports both financially and academically middle and high school students that want to pursue a career in arts, according to Han Sung Motor.
The launching ceremony was held on a virtual space in Zepeto named “Dream Gream Meta-planet” that portrayed the spring season with cherry blossoms.
The virtual space consisted of a main hall where the launching ceremony was held, photo zones, and an exhibition zone showing the past 10 years of the scholarship program.
Behind the main hall, there were art sculptures made by the mentors and mentees of the 10th Dream Gream team.
Han Sung Motor CEO Ulf Ausprung, 11 students chosen for the scholarship program, six mentors, five Han Sung Motor ambassadors, and the program’s new virtual influencer HAN Dia took part in the event.
The name of the virtual influencer stands for Hansung Digital Avatar and she portrays the image of a university student majoring in visual design that enjoys sustainable fashion items such as eco bags and upcycled clothes.
The 11th Dream Gream scholarship students will be receiving artist mentoring classes to design their own world inside Zepeto in which they are to raise awareness of environment protection.
They will also receive classes from renowned artists to learn how to incorporate Non-Fungible Token into art pieces they will be creating.
During past 11 years, a total of 380 scholarship students have joined the Dream Gream project from which 64 students graduated art school and 39 students enrolled in art school.
By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com
)