 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Kumho Tire wins AA grade in MSCI ESG ratings

By Ahn Ju-hee
Published : Mar 29, 2022 - 14:43       Updated : Mar 29, 2022 - 14:43
Kumho Tire Central Research Institute in Yongin, Gyeonggi (Kumho Tire)
Kumho Tire Central Research Institute in Yongin, Gyeonggi (Kumho Tire)
Kumho Tire said Tuesday it has won an AA grade in Morgan Stanley Capital International’s recent environmental, social and governance evaluation, being ranked among the top 12 percent of the automotive parts industry.

The tire manufacturer has improved its ratings every year, from a BBB grade in 2019 to an A in 2021 and an AA this year.

MSCI ESG Ratings identifies ESG risks financially material to all sectors and measures each company’s resilience to such risks relative to industry peers. The evaluation is designed to serve investors seeking to incorporate ESG considerations in their portfolios.

According to the MSCI report, Kumho Tire scored high marks in developing green tech for electric vehicles, managing environmental impact by reducing emissions of air pollutants, and fostering talent through customized programs.

“Last year we launched a dedicated ESG unit to build and strengthen our ESG management system,” said Kumho Tire CEO Jung Il-taik. “By embracing social changes, we hope to further improve our brand value and garner trust.” he added.

In a bid to realize the goal of “clean mobility,” the company supplies tires for environment-friendly vehicles like Kia Motor’s full-electric EV5 and continues related research work. The firm also aims to replace all raw materials with sustainable ones by 2050.

By Ahn Ju-hee (dianahn@heraldcorp.com
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114