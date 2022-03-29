KeSPA announces five esports coaches for Hangzhou Asian Games

From left: Coaches Shin “Shinstealer” Bo-seok, Kim “Surrender” Jung-soo, Kim “kkOma” Jung-gyun, Yoon “Janchi” Sang-hoon and Kang Sung-hoon are named to lead the esports national team in 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games. (KeSPA)
The Korea e-Sports Association on Monday named five coaches to lead its esports national team for the upcoming 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
Of the eight medal events at the 2022 Asian Games, South Korea is set to compete in five -- FIFA (by EA Sports), HearthStone, League of Legends, PUBG Mobile and Street Fighter V.
The legendary LoL coach Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun, who won 10 domestic titles and 3 international championships, is expected to lead the national team in winning the first ever Asian Game medal in LoL.
Shin “Shinstealer” Bo-seok of GalaxyXGaming, Kim “Surrender” Jung-soo of T1, Yun “Janchi” Sang-hoon of DS Gaming and Kang Sung-hoon are the four other coaches to lead FIFA, HearthStone, PUBG Mobile and Street Fighter V team, respectively.
KeSPA started the coach recruitment process in January, reviewing the candidates’ resumes and applications.
“The athletes for the national team will be decided in April,” KeSPA said in a press release on Monday.
Though KeSPA wished to compete in three additional games -- Areana of Valor, Dota 2 and Dream Three Kingdoms 2 -- it decided against fielding teams in those events due to the dearth of talented players and coaches.
Following a demonstration event at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, esports is making its debut at the Hangzhou Asian Games.
The members for LoL and PUBG Mobile teams will be recruited, while FIFA, HearthStone and Street Fighter V players are scheduled to compete in a domestic qualifier matches.
Updated information about the players who will compete in the upcoming international event can be found at the KeSPA official website.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)