Netflix stars Park Ju-hyun, Lee Yoo-mi to return with sports dramas

Park Ju-hyun (left) and Lee Yoo-mi (935 Entertainment, Varo Entertainment)



Actors Park Ju-hyun and Lee Yoo-mi, who made a name for themselves in Netflix’s Korean originals, are returning to the small screen as athletes.



Park, 27, who caught global viewers’ attention with her performance of Bae Gyu-ri, a kleptomaniac high school student in “Extracurricular” (2020), is set to play badminton player Park Tae-yang in upcoming KBS sports drama “Love All Play.”



Actor Park Ju-hyun takes the role of badminton player Park Tae-yang in “Love All Play” (Blitzway Studio)