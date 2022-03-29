Hyundai Motor chairman reelected as Kia executive director

This file photo shows the electric GV60 SUV built on the E-GMP platform. (Hyundai Motor)

Shareholders of Kia Corp. have reelected Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung as executive director for another three years, the company said Tuesday.

Chung will begin his extended director position on April 1 to lead the South Korean automaker's transition into a provider of future mobility solutions, such as autonomous driving and electric vehicles, Kia said.

His three-year directorship at Kia ends in March 2025. The chairman was reelected as executive director for another three years at Hyundai Motor Co. last week.

Hyundai Motor and Kia are major affiliates of Hyundai Motor Group.

Kia aims to launch 14 electric vehicles by 2027 and sell 1.2 million EVs in global markets in 2030.

To beef up the EV lineup and achieve the sales target, Kia plans to invest 28 trillion won ($23 billion) in future mobility solutions by 2026. (Yonhap)