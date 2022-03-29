 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Digital asset NFT trading platform BIZA UVIT pioneers new genre

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Mar 29, 2022 - 15:52       Updated : Mar 29, 2022 - 15:52
(AMAXG)
(AMAXG)
AMAXG Group’s BIZA-UVIT is a digital asset trading platform for non-fungible tokens (NFT) in content, culture, art, e-sports, movable assets and real estate.

AMAXG built strategic partnerships with a number of organizations including the Federation of Artistic and Cultural Organizations of Korea (FACO), the Global Medical Aesthetic Exchange Association (GMAEA) and the Korea Blockchain Enterprise Promotion Association, and is quickly entering the business of digitally tokenizing user’s assets such as artworks to clarify their ownerships.

Fabrication of digital creations is impossible and safe transaction is guaranteed on the NFT platform, which, combined with metaverse, is creating a massive virtual world.

NFTs are like an unreplaceable certificate that proves the ownership of digital assets such as artworks, videos and assets with blockchain technology.

Unlike bitcoin, NFTs cannot be replaced, so their prices can vary, generating values in terms of uniqueness and scarcity, and production and transactions occur.

NFT users can expand their domains and trade assets with other users in the metaverse to obtain independent business opportunities.

As they can create NFT items and profit through trading, there are profuse content production and constant inflow of new users. Digital currency used in the virtual world can also be cashed. The NFT is expected to emerge as an alternative asset for investment and a game changer in the platform business.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114