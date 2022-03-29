Stray Kids top Billboard's main albums chart for third time as K-pop artist

K-pop boy group Stray Kids pose for the camera during an online press conference to promote their second EP album titled "Oddinary" on March 18, 2022, in this photo provided by JYP Entertainment. (JYP Entertainment)

South Korean boy group Stray Kids debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's main albums chart with their latest EP "Oddinary," the US music magazine said Tuesday, becoming the third K-pop act ever to top the chart.

The seven-track album began atop the Billboard 200 chart dated April 2 with 110,000 equivalent album units earned in the United States in the week ending March 24, Billboard said on its social media channels.

It added that the album was not just the first chart-topper for the act but its first chart entry. With the feat, Stray Kids became the third K-pop act ever to sit atop the list after BTS and SuperM.

Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the US, measured by equivalent album units comprising physical album sales and other digital sales records.

Debuting in 2018, the eight-piece group has been known for its intense stage performance and unique music style.

It became the first JYP-managed group with million-selling artist status in just three years of its debut as its second full-length album "Noeasy" released last August has sold over 1.3 million copies. The record's lead single "Thunderous" earned the group six trophies from local television music chart programs.

"Oddinary," put out on March 18, has sold 853,000 copies in the first week of its release, according to the agency. (Yonhap)