 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

S. Korea to offer more tax incentives this year

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 29, 2022 - 10:07       Updated : Mar 29, 2022 - 10:09
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Tax exemptions and incentives are expected to increase by 3.6 trillion won ($2.9 billion) this year as the government seeks to underpin the economic recovery and support vulnerable people, the finance ministry said Tuesday.

The value of the tax exemptions and credit is estimated at 59.5 trillion won this year, up from the 55.9 trillion won tentatively provided last year, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The percentage of tax subsidies against total tax revenue and tax benefits is likely to reach 13.9 percent this year, up from 13.3 percent the previous year.

The government said it is likely to collect 367.4 trillion won in state taxes this year, larger than 363.9 trillion won a year earlier.

South Korea has increased tax exemptions or credit programs to support smaller firms and merchants hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the country's tax revenue rose 58.5 trillion won on-year amid the economic recovery and booms in asset prices.

The finance ministry said it plans to provide tax subsidies to the needy to help revitalize the economy and also make efforts to cut unnecessary tax incentives.

The South Korean economy has been on a recovery track on the back of brisk exports. But it also faces heightened economic uncertainty at home and abroad amid the fast spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant and the Ukraine crisis.

The Bank of Korea forecast Asia's fourth-largest economy to grow 3 percent this year after the 4 percent expansion last year. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114