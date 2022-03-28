[Graphic News] S. Korea’s coffee imports hit new high in 2021

South Korea’s imports of coffee surged more than 24 percent to hit a new all-time high in 2021 on its growing popularity here, data showed.
The value of the country’s coffee imports stood at $916.5 million last year, up 24.2 percent from the previous year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service and industry sources.
It marks the first time that South Korea’s coffee imports have exceeded the 1 trillion-won ($823 million) level in terms of the local currency.
Last year’ amount was also up 12.7 times from 20 years earlier. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don
)