[Behind the Wheel] Volkswagen’s new Arteon: Spacious, sporty, efficient

The new Arteon (Volkswagen)
For those that have a lot to carry in their cars but do not want to give up on the sporty features, Volkswagen’s new Arteon could be your next pick.
The fastback sedan’s exterior sports both sharp and wavy lines, giving an edge to the otherwise classic-style car.
Adding to the stylish design are Volkswagen’s LED headlights that project the carmaker’s logo onto the ground when the driver starts the car engine at night.
The interior of the new Arteon shows a mix of modern digitalized features as well as somewhat old, but classic designs.
The car is equipped with a 10.25-inch high-definition digital cockpit that also displays the navigation system, helping drivers keep their eyes on the road instead of having to refer to the center display.
The driving-assist and volume functions on the steering wheel of the new Arteon are both accessible with a click and can be controlled with a slight touch, making the car look smarter.
But it has chosen to remain with a driving gear that has the classic stick design, instead of using digitalized buttons or knob designs that are popular these days in recently launched cars.
During a two-day test drive of the new Arteon, the car made for a fun driving experience by offering five different driving modes: eco, sports, comfort, normal, and individual.
When driving the car with a child or with a dog, comfort driving mode allowed a stable driving speed.
Sports mode showed off the next generation EA288 evo engine that boasts a maximum of 200 horsepower and up to 40.8 kilogram-meters of torque.
The body platform of the car felt lower compared to other domestic sedans and showed a smooth but firm cornering performance.
The car also showed high fuel efficiency during the test drive in a city environment as it could be driven to an average of 19.9 kilometers on a liter of gas.
What was noticeable about the new Arteon was its spaciousness.
The 4,865-mm-long, 1,440-mm-tall and 1,870-mm-wide car has a 2,840-mm-long wheelbase which offers a roomier interior than other sedans.
The 575-liter trunk is big enough to store golf bags or camping goods.
In addition, the back seats can be folded, enlarging the trunk space to store up to 1,557 liters.
The back seats have spacious legroom and headroom just like the front, big enough to attach baby car seats or drive with a large dog.
The price starts at 54.9 million won ($44,790) and the vehicle is offered in seven different paint options, including pyrite silver metallic, manganese gray metallic, and pure white.
