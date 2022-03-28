Samsung Heavy bags W804b order for 5 container carriers in Asia

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., the world's No. 3 shipbuilder by order backlog, said Monday it has clinched a 804 billion-won ($656 million) order to build five large container ships in Asia.

Samsung Heavy said it has obtained the order to build the 13,100 twenty-foot equivalent unit container carriers from an unidentified Asian shipper by 2024, the company said in a statement.

The container vessels will have such top-of-the-line equipment as the selective catalytic reduction and ballast water treatment systems, Samsung Heavy added.

With this latest order, Samsung Heavy has already won orders worth $2 billion this year, or 23 percent of its yearly order target of $8.8 billion.

In 2021, Samsung Heavy, the shipbuilding arm of South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group, bagged $12.2 billion worth of orders, far exceeding its target of $9.1 billion. (Yonhap)