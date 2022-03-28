 Back To Top
National

Army holds this year's first major high-tech training

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 28, 2022 - 10:44       Updated : Mar 28, 2022 - 10:50
Troops participate in a brigade-level field training program at the Army's Korea Combat Training Center in Inje, 165 kilometers east of Seoul, in this photo released by the service branch on Monday. (Yonhap)
Troops participate in a brigade-level field training program at the Army's Korea Combat Training Center in Inje, 165 kilometers east of Seoul, in this photo released by the service branch on Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's Army has been carrying out this year's first brigade-level field training involving a high-tech combat simulation system, its officials said Monday.

The 10-day training involving some 4,500 troops began at the Army's Korea Combat Training Center (KCTC) in Inje, 165 kilometers east of Seoul, last Monday as the country seeks to reinforce military drills amid persistent North Korean threats.

The training center harnesses the "multiple integrated laser engagement system" that allows soldiers to engage in simulated combat scenarios against hostile forces without using live ammunition.

The Army has mobilized tanks, armored vehicles and howitzers, along with attack and utility choppers, to create real-life battle environments. The training also included a high-intensity session, in which troops train for four consecutive days.

Starting this year, the Army plans to hold what was an annual KCTC training four times a year.

The Army added it maintains a strict COVID-19 policy and has carried out rapid antigen tests on all participating troops. (Yonhap)

