 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Yoon to begin reviewing PM candidates

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 28, 2022 - 09:18       Updated : Mar 28, 2022 - 09:22
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during a workshop of the presidential transition committee in Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during a workshop of the presidential transition committee in Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will soon begin reviewing candidates for prime minister, with economics and business experts cited as some of the leading contenders for the job, sources said Monday.

Chief of Staff Chang Je-won plans to recommend around five candidates to Yoon after receiving their profiles from the president-elect's human resources team, and the formal vetting process is expected to begin this week, the sources said.

"Considering the time required for the parliamentary confirmation process, we have to start vetting prime minister candidates early this week at the latest," one source close to the president-elect said.

Given Yoon's emphasis on rescuing small businesses from the COVID-19 crisis, one of the strongest contenders for the job is thought to be former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

Han is a trade expert and a former ambassador to the United States.

Park Yong-maan, former chairman of Doosan Group, has also been talked about for his decades of experience in business.

Other names on the list include Yim Jong-yong, former chairman of the Financial Services Commission; Choi Joong-kyung, former minister of knowledge economy; former Finance Minister Yoon Jeung-hyun; and Chin Dae-je, former minister of information and communication.

Considering Yoon's emphasis on promoting national unity, some of the strongest contenders are former Democratic Party leader Kim Han-gil and former Vice Assembly Speaker Park Joo-sun, as well as former Rep. Joo Seung-yong.

Ahn Cheol-soo, chief of Yoon's transition committee, has been talked about as a future prime minister ever since he dropped out of the presidential race to support Yoon's presidential campaign.

Among politicians, potential candidates include Kwon Young-se, vice chairman of the transition committee, and Kim Gi-hyeon, floor leader of Yoon's People Power Party.

In academia, contenders include Suh Seoung-hwan, former president of Yonsei University, and Yeom Jae-ho, former president of Korea University. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114