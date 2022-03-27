 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Yoon to send delegation to US to discuss global affairs

By Jo He-rim
Published : Mar 27, 2022 - 14:54       Updated : Mar 27, 2022 - 17:01
Rep. Park Jin, a four-term lawmaker with the People Power Party (Yonhap)
Rep. Park Jin, a four-term lawmaker with the People Power Party (Yonhap)

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will send a consultation delegation to the United States to discuss issues regarding the US-South Korea alliance and current affairs before his inauguration, Yoon’s office said on Sunday.

“Yoon will send a Korea-US policy consultation delegation to hold comprehensive and practical consultations with the US administration,” Yoon’s spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said in a statement.

The delegation will be led by Yoon’s foreign policy adviser, Rep. Park Jin of the People Power Party, and consist of about five experts on Korea-US relations, Kim said.

Yoon’s office expects to complete the setting up of the delegation by the end of this month and send the team there in April, the spokesperson said. The exact dates for the trip are still under discussion with the US.

The delegation is expected to meet with leading officials of the US administration, members of Congress and think tanks to discuss a wide range of topics including the alliance of the two countries, North Korea, global affairs and economic security.

“From the delegation’s US visit we expect to hold detailed and practical discussions on state affairs and future challenges, to build the ground for the two countries to work closely together immediately upon the launch of the new government,” Kim said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114