Yoon to send delegation to US to discuss global affairs

Rep. Park Jin, a four-term lawmaker with the People Power Party (Yonhap)
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will send a consultation delegation to the United States to discuss issues regarding the US-South Korea alliance and current affairs before his inauguration, Yoon’s office said on Sunday.
“Yoon will send a Korea-US policy consultation delegation to hold comprehensive and practical consultations with the US administration,” Yoon’s spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said in a statement.
The delegation will be led by Yoon’s foreign policy adviser, Rep. Park Jin of the People Power Party, and consist of about five experts on Korea-US relations, Kim said.
Yoon’s office expects to complete the setting up of the delegation by the end of this month and send the team there in April, the spokesperson said. The exact dates for the trip are still under discussion with the US.
The delegation is expected to meet with leading officials of the US administration, members of Congress and think tanks to discuss a wide range of topics including the alliance of the two countries, North Korea, global affairs and economic security.
“From the delegation’s US visit we expect to hold detailed and practical discussions on state affairs and future challenges, to build the ground for the two countries to work closely together immediately upon the launch of the new government,” Kim said.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
