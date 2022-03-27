LS C&S expands solar cable business

(Yonhap)

LS Cable & System, LS Group’s cable manufacturing unit, has been solidifying its leadership in the floating solar farm market by developing custom cables and landing large-scale supply contracts, according to the company on Sunday.



Earlier this month, the cable maker inked an agreement to supply power cables to Goheung Bay floating solar power plant in South Jeolla Province. The deal covers the full package of cables needed to build a photovoltaic power farm and connect the plant to substations.



LS Cable has leveraged its expertise in submarine cables to develop cables for floating solar farms, designing them to be impermeable to water, flame retardant, salt tolerant, and flexible. The firm also notes that the developed cables discharge zero pollutants into water.



The company has eyed the solar energy market since 2020, when it developed cables dedicated to solar panels. The cables were certified from TUV Rheinland, a German organization that tests safety and quality standard compliance.



Along with cables, the LS subsidiary has also strengthened its presence in the wire market for solar panels. In 2014, the company developed the world’s first high power multi-wire, one that can maximize power output and does not overshadow sunlight as much as traditionally used ribbon wires. The product is being supplied to major solar panel manufacturers at home and abroad.



By Ahn Ju-hee (dianahn@heraldcorp.com)