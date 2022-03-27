 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

LS C&S expands solar cable business

By Ahn Ju-hee
Published : Mar 27, 2022 - 14:56       Updated : Mar 27, 2022 - 14:56
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
LS Cable & System, LS Group’s cable manufacturing unit, has been solidifying its leadership in the floating solar farm market by developing custom cables and landing large-scale supply contracts, according to the company on Sunday.

Earlier this month, the cable maker inked an agreement to supply power cables to Goheung Bay floating solar power plant in South Jeolla Province. The deal covers the full package of cables needed to build a photovoltaic power farm and connect the plant to substations.

LS Cable has leveraged its expertise in submarine cables to develop cables for floating solar farms, designing them to be impermeable to water, flame retardant, salt tolerant, and flexible. The firm also notes that the developed cables discharge zero pollutants into water.

The company has eyed the solar energy market since 2020, when it developed cables dedicated to solar panels. The cables were certified from TUV Rheinland, a German organization that tests safety and quality standard compliance.

Along with cables, the LS subsidiary has also strengthened its presence in the wire market for solar panels. In 2014, the company developed the world’s first high power multi-wire, one that can maximize power output and does not overshadow sunlight as much as traditionally used ribbon wires. The product is being supplied to major solar panel manufacturers at home and abroad. 

By Ahn Ju-hee (dianahn@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114