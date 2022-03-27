S. Korea co-sponsors statement against arms exports to Myanmar

A staff member of Myanmar correctional department prepares barricades before the release of detainees at the main entrance of the Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar, on Oct. 19. (EPA-Yonhap)

South Korea has issued a joint statement with 20 other countries urging a halt to the supply of arms to Myanmar's military regime on the occasion of the nation's Armed Forces Day, Seoul's foreign ministry said Sunday.

The European Union also joined the call for the regime to cease its violence against people there and restore the nation's path to democracy.

"Some countries continue to supply lethal assistance to Myanmar's military regime, enabling its violence and repression," read the statement signed by Seoul's Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his counterparts from the United States, Britain and 18 other countries.

They urged all states to support the people of Myanmar by "immediately stopping the sale or transfer of arms, military equipment, materiel, dual-use equipment and technical assistance to Myanmar" in line with a related UN General Assembly resolution. (Yonhap)