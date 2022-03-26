 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Yoon, Pence meet for 2nd time in S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 26, 2022 - 14:27       Updated : Mar 26, 2022 - 14:27
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has met with former US Vice President Mike Pence for a second time in Seoul and the first since Yoon's election, and had broad discussions on security and alliance issues, party officials said Saturday.

The two-hour breakfast meeting between Yoon and Pence took place at a hotel in Seoul on Friday, according to party officials familiar with the matter. Pence was visiting Seoul to speak at a session on international affairs.

The two had their first encounter in February, a couple of weeks before the March 9 election, when Yoon was a presidential front-runner.

The second meeting came as the two had "promised to meet again," after the election, a party official said.

At Friday's meeting, Yoon and Pence exchanged ways to strengthen the South Korea-U.S. alliance and general views about current international situations, according to party officials.

They also shared opinions about North Korean issues, in the wake of the North's test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday.

Pence is known for his hawkish stance on North Korea.

He also made a Twitter post about the meeting. "President-elect Yoon is a champion for Freedom and will strengthen the unbreakable bond between the United States and the Republic of Korea for generations to come!" the tweet read. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114