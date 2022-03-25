 Back To Top
Finance

Seoul stocks nearly flat despite Pyongyang's ICBM launch, Ukraine uncertainties

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 25, 2022 - 16:22       Updated : Mar 25, 2022 - 16:37
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
South Korean stocks closed almost flat Friday despite North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch and the Ukraine-Russia war. The Korean won closed unchanged against the US dollar.

After choppy trading, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index advanced 0.32 point, or 0.01 percent, to close at 2,729.98 points.

Trading volume was moderate at about 590 million shares worth some 10.7 trillion won ($8.8 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 503 to 343.

Institutions sold a net 133 billion won, and foreigners sold 553 billion won, while retail investors bought 670 billion won.

Investors digested the overnight US stock rallies, weighing North Korea's test-firing of a new ICBM and the Ukraine crisis.

"The Ukraine-Russia war is still casting uncertainties, with investors paying close attention to the war development," said Shinyoung Securities analyst Park So-yeon.

Investors also remained wary about improved US jobless data, which stocked concerns about faster-than-expected tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Large caps closed lower in Seoul.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics closed flat at 69,800 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 2.07 percent to 118,000 won.

Internet portal operator Naver shed 2.06 percent to 333,000 won, and bio heavyweight Samsung Biologics shed 0.61 percent to 819,000 won.

Among gainers, battery heavyweight LG Energy Solution soared 7.6 percent to 439,000 won.

The local currency closed at 1,218.8 won against the US dollar, the same as the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

