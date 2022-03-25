Iconic ‘Gayo Top 10’ revived after 25 years with K-pop artists performing on virtual stage

Poster image of “Virtual Gayo Top 10” (KBS)
State-run broadcaster KBS’ legendary music program “Gayo Top 10” is set to return for the first time in 25 years on both YouTube and TV, bringing performances from some of the hottest acts in K-pop to the virtual world.
“Virtual Gayo Top 10” will carry on the tradition of “Gayo Top 10,” which ended its 17-year run in February 1998. Applying the format of giving the “Golden Cup” to artists when their songs stay at the No. 1 spot for five consecutive weeks, the virtual version will announce the top 20 artists during the show.
Mamamoo’s Solar, Brave Girls, Cravity and Billlie are strong contenders for the Golden Cup on the show which will be streamed at 6:30 p.m. on Friday on KBS World YouTube channel.
The show will also be broadcast in 114 countries around the world at 3:05 p.m., Sunday on KBS World TV channel.
The program will also showcase rookie K-pop artists’ cover dance battles as they compete for the Silver Cup. Boy bands Mirae and Blitzers will perform the girl group Fin.K.L’s 2000 song “Now” and the boy group H.O.T.‘s 1996 song “Age of Violence,” respectively.
“Virtual Gayo Top 10” will showcase K-pop artists performing in a virtual space called the Quantum Oasis, an infinite parallel universe beyond space and time. Featuring quantum physics and augmented reality, the program is expected to create a strong bond between the 10 participating artists and their fans from home and abroad.
Singer Alexa will host the program.
KBS is bringing back “Gayo Top 10” to pass on the legacy of the legendary show, according to the company.
In line with the aim of the show, trot singer Na Hoon-a will appear on the first episode, performing his latest EDM song ”Change” onstage.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)