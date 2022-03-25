 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

S. Korea logs record low trade deficit in IP rights in 2021

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 25, 2022 - 13:33       Updated : Mar 25, 2022 - 13:34
(Clip Art Korea)
(Clip Art Korea)

South Korea's deficit in the trade of intellectual property rights touched a record low in 2021 on increased exports of cultural content, central bank data showed Friday.

The nation's deficit in the intellectual property account stood at $30 million last year, compared with a $2.02 billion shortfall in 2020, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Exports of products and services subject to intellectual property right payments came to $20.86 billion, up from $15.42 billion from a year earlier, with imports rising to $20.89 billion from $17.44 billion.

It marks the lowest red ink in the trade of intellectual property rights since data tracking began in 2010.

The central bank said the tumble in the deficit came as the country posted a big surplus in copyright trade thanks to the overseas popularity of boy group BTS, Korean dramas and movies, and webtoons.

South Korea registered the largest surplus of $750 million in the trade of cultural and art copyrights, up from $70 million in the black a year earlier.

The surplus in the trade of copyrights related to software and research and development also surged to $1.7 billion from $1.57 billion over the cited period.

By country, South Korea chalked up a shortfall of $3.03 billion in the trade of intellectual property rights with the United States last year. It also posted a shortfall of $990 million with Britain and a deficit of $580 million with Japan.

South Korea posted a trade surplus of $2.58 billion in intellectual property rights with China in 2021, down slightly from a $2.59 billion surplus a year earlier. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114