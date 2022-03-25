[Newsmaker] [Reporter's Notebook] Did presidential vote worsen gender conflict in Korea?

In the aftermath of Yoon Suk-yeol winning the closest presidential race in history, disdain from the female population toward him has left many suspecting that his victory has exacerbated the country’s gender conflict, particularly among the younger population.



The National Police Agency on Monday ordered the Seoul cyber police to investigate a series of postings at an online community, discussing possible assassination of the president-elect. The websites in questions include female-dominant sites theqoo.net and Women’s Generation.



In Korea, there are several online communities whose members are dominantly male or female, characterized by clashes over political stances and feminism.



Most members of female-dominant websites showed support for Lee, reacting to Yoon’s “anti-feminist” stance, including a pledge to abolish the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family. Yoon has publicly claimed that structural gender discrimination longer exists in Korea.





Yoon Suk-yeol (Yonhap)