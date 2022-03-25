Seoul to turn off lights of key landmarks for 'Earth Hour' campaign

The lights of key landmarks in Seoul, such as City Hall and Han River bridges, will be turned off for an hour Saturday evening as part of an annual global lights-out campaign raising awareness on climate change, city officials said.

The landmarks, which also include Namsan Seoul Tower, the National Assembly building and Lotte World Tower, will go dark for an hour from 8:30 p.m. as part of the 2022 Earth Hour campaign, according to the city government.

Other large buildings, such as department stores and hotels, will also be advised to join the event.

Launched by the World Wide Fund for Nature in 2007, Earth Hour is an event aimed at raising public awareness on climate change and attended by 190 countries across the world.

Seoul has taken part in the event since 2008.

This year's campaign offers an online lights-out challenge and a contact-free marathon for people under the theme "shape our future." (Yonhap)