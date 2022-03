This undated file photo shows former baseball color commentator Heo Koo-youn, newly elected as commissioner of the Korea Baseball Organization on Thursday, in this photo provided by Heo. (Yonhap)

A longtime baseball commentator Heo Koo-youn has been formally elected the new commissioner of the South Korean professional league.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Friday that its board of governors, made up of the 10 club owners, unanimously approved Heo's nomination the previous day.

Heo, 71, had been put up for the position by the team presidents on March 11. He needed at least a three-quarters majority to be elected. (Yonhap)