National

[Graphic News] 53.7% oppose Yoon's plan to relocate presidential office

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Mar 25, 2022 - 10:01       Updated : Mar 25, 2022 - 10:01

More than half of South Koreans are against President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s plan to move the presidential office out of Cheong Wa Dae, while some 44 percent support the idea, a poll showed Wednesday. 

According to the poll of 500 adults, conducted by pollster Realmeter on Tuesday, 53.7 percent said the presidential office should remain at Cheong Wa Dae, and 44.6 percent said they back the relocation plan. 

On Sunday, Yoon announced his decision to move the presidential office from Cheong Wa Dae to what is now the Defense Ministry building in Yongsan district, central Seoul, saying he wants the top office to move out of a “symbol of imperial power” and get closer to the people.

By age group, people in their 40s opposed the relocation plan most with 62.2 percent, followed by those in their 20s with 59.9 percent and citizens in their 50s with 56.1 percent. (Yonhap)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
