N. Korea fires suspected long-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS

North Korea on Thursday fired a projectile, suspected to be a long-range ballistic missile, toward the East Sea in its 11th missile launch this year, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
The JCS additionally explained that North Korea is presumed to have launched the suspected ballistic missile at a high angle.
Japan’s Defense Ministry said Pyongyang launched what appeared to be a ballistic missile.
The latest launch came around a week after the country on March 16 failed to fire an unidentified projectile from an airfield in Sunan in the capital city of Pyongyang.
Military authorities and analysts largely view that last week’s failed attempt was in line with North Korea’s move to test the system and components of its new Hwasong 17 intercontinental ballistic missile before a likely full-range ICBM launch.
Hwasong 17 was first unveiled at a military parade in 2020 and reappeared at a defense exhibition in October 2021.
Earlier this month, the South Korean and US militaries unusually confirmed that North Korea’s two missile launches on Feb. 27 and March 5 “involved a new intercontinental ballistic missile system.”
Thursday’s launch marks North Korea’s third weapons test since Yoon Suk-yeol of the conservative People Power Party’s win in the March 9 presidential election.
North Korea on Sunday fired four suspected shots from multiple rocket launchers into the Yellow Sea, which some analysts view as Pyongyang’s move to heighten tensions on the Korean Peninsula and capitalize on the government transition period.
