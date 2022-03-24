LG Energy Solution commits $2b for North America expansion

LG Energy Solution‘s head of advanced automotive battery division Kim Dong-myung delivers a presentation to celebrate the launch of its joint venture with Stellantis in Windsor, Ontario, Canada Wednesday. (LG Energy Solution)

South Korea’s battery maker LG Energy Solution on Thursday announced plans to build a 4.8 trillion-won ($4.1 billion) lithium-ion battery plant in Ontario, Canada with carmaker Stellantis and a 1.7 trillion-won cylindrical battery plant in Arizona, a first of its kind in the United States.



To support the plan, LG Energy Solution approved a combined capital commitment of $2 billion over the course of the construction, which gained board approval Wednesday, showed filings with the Financial Supervisory Service.



LG signed a binding agreement with Stellantis, which owns car brands such as Dodge, Maserati, Fiat, Chrysler, Citroen and Peugeot, for an electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Windsor, Ontario, home to Canada’s largest automotive cluster.



The battery arm of Korea’s fourth-largest conglomerate will hold a 51 percent stake in the new joint venture.



The new plant, with an annual production capacity of over 45 gigawatt-hours to make lithium-ion battery cells and modules, is poised for construction beginning later this year and for operations starting in the first quarter of 2024. Some 2,500 new jobs are anticipated in the area.



The news will be critical to “creating new jobs and putting Canada on the cutting edge of the clean economy,” said Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.



On the same day, LG Energy Solution announced plans to invest 1.7 trillion won to build its own cylindrical lithium-ion battery factory in Queen Creek, Arizona. The 11 gigawatt-hour facility anticipates a mass production in the second half of 2024, as its construction is set to begin in the second half of 2022.



The South Korean company said it aims to target EV startups using cylindrical batteries in the US and meet demand for cylindrical-type batteries for electric tools.



Cylindrical battery cells are one of the three main form factors of the lithium-ion batteries, along with prismatic cells and pouch cells. Cylindrical cells tend to be more resistant to internal pressures than the other two, but take up more space than pouch-type cells.





Representatives of LG Energy Solution and Stellantis, including LG Energy Solution‘s head of advanced automotive battery division Kim Dong-myung (fourth from right) pose for a photo to celebrate the launch of a joint venture in Windsor, Ontario, Canada Wednesday. (LG Energy Solution)