 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

FSS chief urges insurers to beef up loss reserves amid growing uncertainty

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 24, 2022 - 11:17       Updated : Mar 24, 2022 - 11:26
FSS chief Jeong Eun-bo speaks during a meeting with heads of major banks in Seoul on Nov 9, 2021. (Yonhap)
FSS chief Jeong Eun-bo speaks during a meeting with heads of major banks in Seoul on Nov 9, 2021. (Yonhap)

South Korea's financial regulator called Thursday for local insurers to increase their loan loss reserves as part of efforts to better cope with potential risks facing the industry amid increasing financial market uncertainty.

Jeong Eun-bo, head of the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), made the call in a meeting with top officials of insurance firms in Seoul and voiced worries that there are signs for a "perfect storm," citing the US's move to tighten monetary policy and the fallout of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

"It is necessary for insurers to actively respond to short-term financial shocks, given that steeply rising market interest rates of late could result in increasing losses on valuation of bonds and hurting their financial soundness," he said.

"It is necessary for them to pay attention to manage potential risks, such as preemptively beefing up capital, stocking up on more loan loss reserves and strengthening monitoring on alternative investment," he added.

Local insurers -- life and non-life insurance firms -- saw their combined net profit jump in 2021 thanks to a fall in loss rates amid the pandemic and massive dividend payout by top tech giant Samsung Electronics Co., the FSS earlier said.

Their combined net profit came to 8.27 trillion won ($6.8 billion) last year, up 36.2 percent from a year earlier, it said.

Their equity, however, shrank from 143.3 trillion won to 134.6 trillion won due in part to a fall in valuation of their bond holdings affected by rising market interest rates. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114